The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Megan Blair Gallant, 40, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, notice of change of address, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving and restrictions on alcohol beverages. On Sept. 24, Gallant was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Route 287, Delmar Township, in which the vehicle went over the guardrails. Police reportedly observed open been cans in the car and a blood draw resulted in .173% BAC. Police report this was Gallant’s third DUI in 10 years. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Elieen Stark, 38, of Knoxville, was charged by the Office of the State Inspector General with false statements. Stark allegedly failed to report her employment to the state assistance office and fraudulently received $664 in SNAP benefits and $1,724.39 between March 1-July 31, 2019. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Samantha Jean Aumick, 29, of Arnot, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while privilege revoked/suspended and driving without a valid inspection. On Oct. 4, Aumick allegedly drove to the Tioga County Courthouse with a suspended driver’s license and invalid vehicle inspection. When police made contact, Aumick was allegedly agitated and displayed signs of drug use. Police reportedly found a glass pipe and other paraphernalia with drug residue in Aumick’s vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Christopher Andrew Jones, 58, of Altoona, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: highest rate of alcohol and DUI: general impairment. On Oct. 22, during a traffic stop on Charles Street, Jones allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. A breath test resulted in .167% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Jennifer A. Bitner, 34, of Columbia Crossroads, was charged by the Office of the State Inspector General with false statements. Bitner allegedly failed to report her employment to the state assistance office and fraudulently received $2,325 in SNAP benefits between Aug. 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
David Carlos Pujols, 43, of Bangor, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: general impairment and DUI: high rate of alcohol. On Oct. 14, police found Pujols passed out in his vehicle with the motor running on Crafton Street. He reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breath test resulted in .112% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Alyson Nicole Graves, 21, of Westfield, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Oct. 23, police were notified that on three occasions, Graves allegedly kept cash for herself while closing out the register at her place of employment. On July 21, Aug. 13 and Aug. 24, the business’ cash sales were reportedly not deposited into the bank, totaling $587. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.