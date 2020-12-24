The following individuals will face court action in Wellsboro District Court, Judge Robert Repard presiding.
Kevin Brent Shuman, 51, of Cogan Station, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: unsafe driving, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to keep right and failure to notify police of an accident. On Sept. 20, Shuman allegedly left his car after driving it over an embankment on Lower Arnot Road, Liberty Township. Police then reportedly saw Shuman walking and stumbling along Route 15. Field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer indicated Shuman had allegedly been drinking alcohol while driving the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Andrew James Fritsch, 32, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of unsworn falsification to authorities. On June 19, police were notified that Fritsch allegedly falsified an answer on an application to buy a gun at the Morris Gun Show on March 14. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Tunnie Lee’Roy Coursey-Moses, 22, of Buffalo, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana and speeding. On Aug. 23, police observed Coursey-Moses driving his vehicle 86 mph in a 70 mph zone on Route 15, Liberty Township. During a traffic stop, police reportedly smelled marijuana and Coursey-Moses had two plastic baggies containing marijuana in his possession. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.
Christopher Craig Wilson, 28, of Scranton, was charged by Wellsboro Police with criminal trespass. On April 2, Wilson allegedly loitered and refused to leave Fox’s Pizza in Wellsboro after being told to leave by the owner and police. He reportedly left but came back a short time later, again refusing to leave. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.