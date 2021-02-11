The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro:
Nicholas James Bowen, 30, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with careless driving, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC of 0.23%, disregarding traffic lanes, driving at an unsafe speed. On Oct. 22, Bowen allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole and several trees on Charleston Road, Charleston Township. Police reportedly found empty beer cars in the vehicle and Bowen’s blood alcohol content was 0.230%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Donald Edward Geneski, 65, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and BAC of 0.02 or greater — second offense. On Oct. 26, police responded to a welfare check and reportedly found Geneski pulled over in his car on Route 15, Liberty Township. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood test confirmed schedule I and II drugs in his system. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Walter Nicholas Klumpe, 46, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with false identification to police and failure to stop at a red light. On Dec. 3, police reportedly observed Klumpe run a red light on Main Street, Wellsboro. During a traffic stop, Klumpe did not have his license and gave police a false name. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Logan Christopher Abel, 19, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase of alcohol by a minor, driving an unregistered vehicle and no headlights. On Oct. 18, police stopped Abel’s vehicle on Tioga Street, Wellsboro, for a non-operational headlight. Police reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and found Abel to be in possession of marijuana, marijuana seeds, a smoking device, beer and moonshine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Joshua S. Allison, 27, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with DUI of a controlled substance, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving without a valid inspection and display of registration plate. On Nov. 14, police reportedly observed Allison’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle in the Tops parking lot, Wellsboro. Allison was found to have no driver’s license, insurance, inspection or license plates. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw confirmed several drugs in his system. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.