The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro:
Shawn Steven Hurd, 28, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. On Dec. 15, Hurd was reportedly found hiding inside a Middlebury Township home, where he allegedly stole gift cards. Upon responding, police reportedly found hypodermic needles in Hurd’s pockets. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5.