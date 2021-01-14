The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Dakotah A. Abplanalp, 22, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI — unsafe driving, DUI — BAC of .16% or greater, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, possession of a small amount of marijuana, no rear lights, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, careless driving, driving while privilege suspended and improper display plate. On Sept. 4, Abplanalp was reportedly driving on Mt. Zion Road, Charleston Township, without a registration plate. During a traffic stop, Abplanalp was found to be under the influence of alcohol with a breathalyzer result of 0.182%. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and a grinder. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26.
Joshua Louis Passeri, 30, of Morris, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI, disregarding traffic lanes and speeding. On Nov. 21, Passeri reportedly crashed his truck into two porches on Pearl Street, Wellsboro. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol with a blood draw result of 0.41%. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26.