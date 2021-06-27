A Wellsboro man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Route 6, Shippen Township, on Saturday, June 26.
According to a state police report, Drake G. Morse, 66, of Wellsboro, was operating a 2013 Triumph motorcycle west on Route 6 near the intersection of Straight Run Road at around 8 p.m. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle reportedly went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Police report that Morse was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner. Morse was reportedly wearing a motorcycle helmet.