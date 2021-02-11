The recent conviction of a Westfield man is being called a win for animals in Tioga County.
“We believe this is a big success for animal rights,” said Krista Deats, Tioga County district attorney.
Andrew Joseph Hummel IV, 53, of Westfield, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, third degree felonies, and two counts each of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals, both misdemeanors. Judge George Wheeler handed down the verdict a week after Hummel’s trial without a jury on Jan. 27.
Deats said the trial and conviction are significant because they’re the county’s first involving felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Tioga County Humane Officer Krys Knecht, who charged Hummel, said she hopes the verdict and impending sentencing sets a precedent for other cruelty cases.
“This is the first felony-level animal cruelty trial prosecuted in Tioga County and to obtain a guilty verdict is a huge accomplishment for us all, but it doesn’t end there,” said Knecht. “Sentencing is at the judge’s discretion. Laws don’t state a minimum sentence requirement, so we are hopeful to obtain an appropriate sentence to set the bar for Tioga County.”
The felony charges fall under a statute passed by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017 increasing penalties against those found guilty of animal abuse, cruelty and/or neglect. Section 5534 under Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Codes states that a person commits aggravated cruelty to animals if they either torture an animal or cause serious bodily injury or death to an animal by neglect or abuse. The charge carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine.
According to court records, Hummel was charged in early 2020 with failing to feed and care for animals at his property on Sperry Young Road, Westfield. On Dec. 11, 2019, Knecht and state police found a deceased horse frozen to the ground, secured by a rope to a hitch trailer. The horse was sent to the PA Animal Diagnostic Lab at Penn State University, where a necropsy confirmed the cause of death was consistent with emaciation. The horse’s body score index was rated as 2/9 (very thin) with 24.4% fat; the normal range is 63%-101%.
A live steer, which appeared emaciated and dehydrated, was found inside a barn-style structure with no hay or water available. According to the affidavit, Hummel contacted a local veterinarian the next day to request verification that the steer was not emaciated. The veterinarian rated the steer’s body score as 1/9, indicating severe emaciation, and noted that the hay was moldy and water was iced over. Knecht and state police removed the steer from the property Dec. 13, 2019.
Since then, the steer, named Stewart, has made a full recovery and is doing well, said Knecht.
”He has completed his rehab and is happily living on a local farm, where he will live out his days as a beloved pet,” she said. “Stew is hilarious; he has the personality of a dog, he loves to be brushed and loves his treats.”
Knecht said while Stewart was able to be saved, what he and the horse went through is inexcusable.
“The torture and neglect that those animals endured at the hands of Andrew Hummel is not something justified by a light sentence,” she said.
Hummel’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 15 at the Tioga County Courthouse.
Deats said anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect should call the local or state police barracks.