A Westfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 24, in Middlebury.
According to a state police report, Wilhelm A. Kalke, 86, of Westfield, was reportedly operating a Chevrolet Silverado on Milk Plant Road, Middlebury Township, at around 12:30 p.m. As Kalke attempted to turn left onto Route 287, he allegedly failed to yield to a GMC Sierra driven by Christopher B. Garvin, 47, of Troy. Garvin's vehicle reportedly hit Kalke's vehicle, which rolled over. According to police, Kalke was not wearing a seat belt.
Both Garvin and Kalke were transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital by Middlebury Ambulance. Garvin suffered suspected serious injuries and Kalke was pronounced dead at the hospital.