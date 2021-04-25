CarCrash.jpg

A Westfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 24, in Middlebury. 

According to a state police report, Wilhelm A. Kalke, 86, of Westfield, was reportedly operating a Chevrolet Silverado on Milk Plant Road, Middlebury Township, at around 12:30 p.m. As Kalke attempted to turn left onto Route 287, he allegedly failed to yield to a GMC Sierra driven by Christopher B. Garvin, 47, of Troy. Garvin's vehicle reportedly hit Kalke's vehicle, which rolled over. According to police, Kalke was not wearing a seat belt.

Both Garvin and Kalke were transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital by Middlebury Ambulance. Garvin suffered suspected serious injuries and Kalke was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Trending Food Videos