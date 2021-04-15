A Westfield man found guilty of starving animals, resulting in the death of a horse, was sentenced to nine months on house arrest followed by up to 39 months on probation.
Andrew Joseph Hummel IV, 53, of Westfield, was sentenced by President Judge George W. Wheeler on Monday, April 12. In a trial without a jury in January, Hummel was found guilty of two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals (torture) and one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals (causing seriously bodily injury or death). He was also found guilty of misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals (vet care), neglect of animals (shelter/protection) and two counts of cruelty to animals.
“While we respect the court’s decision, and the fact that sentencing is within the discretion of the court, we had hoped for a sentence that was more reflective on the legislative intent (making this a felony offense),” said Tioga County District Attorney Krista Deats, who previously told this newspaper that Hummel’s trial and conviction were the county’s first involving felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
Deats said for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals (torture), Hummel was sentenced to 6-24 months, and for aggravated cruelty to animals (causing seriously bodily injury or death), he was sentenced to 3-24 months. The sentences are consecutive for a total of 9-48 months.
Wheeler authorized Hummel to serve the minimum sentence of nine months on house arrest via electronic monitoring, and the remainder of the sentence on probation.
“This is essentially a state sentence to be served locally,” said Deats.
Additionally, Hummel was fined $500 for each of the two felonies for a total of $1,000 and is barred from owning animals for the duration of the sentence. Deats said the other charges were merged for sentencing purposes.
At his sentencing, Hummel’s defense provided several character witnesses, including Westfield Borough Police Chief Dale Niles, according to Tioga County Humane Officer Krys Knecht.
Hummel’s attorney has not returned a phone call seeking comment.
According to the case’s affidavit of probable cause, Hummel was charged in early 2020 for having emaciated and dead animals at his property on Sperry Young Road, Westfield. During a search on Dec. 11, 2019, authorities found a deceased horse and a live steer. Veterinarian and a necropsy confirmed the animals were emaciated. On Dec. 13, 2019, Knecht and state police removed the steer, who has since made a full recovery.