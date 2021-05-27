Westfield Police Chief Dale Niles has been reinstated to his full-time regular duties after an internal investigation into allegations against him.
Borough council met in an executive session Tuesday, May 25, to discuss findings of the investigation, carried out by Councilman Denis Landry and Mayor Elizabeth Rowland. After the session, council voted 3-2 with one abstention to reinstate Niles. Voting “yes” were Gail Bollinger, Leland Pond and Roxann Weidman. Voting “no” were Landry and Roger McCullen, with Edward Rodarmel abstaining from the vote.
“Everything happened in executive session except for the vote,” Landry told this newspaper when asked for details or outcomes of the investigation, which have not been made public. “The vote was not unanimous, but the outcome was to reinstate the chief to his normal duties effective (May 26).”
Council voted at its May 11 meeting to open an investigation into allegations against Niles and transfer him to desk duty with no use of his patrol car until it was completed.
At that meeting, Niles was accused by residents of both Westfield and surrounding towns of various infractions, including allegedly harassing a local business owner, trespassing onto private property, hacking into private emails and a conflict of interest after he was subpoenaed to provide a testimony in court on behalf of a man convicted of animal abuse.
At least one resident, Lorie Card, provided council what she called evidence of some of the allegations. It’s not clear what the evidence was or how it used in the investigation.
The next regular meeting of the Westfield Borough Council is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at the borough building.