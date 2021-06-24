In March 2020, the COVID-19 virus forced schools to move slowly online, with extracurriculars canceled. For area marching bands, this was a devastating blow.
By definition, marching band entails close proximity to one another, travel and – let’s be frank – saliva. Public health concerns prohibited those for most of 2020. March and April 2020 were a whirlwind of adjustment and uncertainty for music leaders.
“So much was running through my mind,“ said Dan Sensenig, band director at Wellsboro High School. “I figured we’d be out for two weeks and then come back to normal. Boy, was I wrong. It became apparent that concerts were not going to happen and that we didn’t have technology in place to make engineering some sort of virtual performance feasible.
Adam Brennan, director of bands at Mansfield University, studied the physical and scientific aspects of band via professional band organizations.
“We conducted aerosolization studies to see how COVID might be spread by wind instruments,” he said. “We determined that there could be ensembles by marching outdoors at a four-step interval (90 inches). We used all mitigation with masking. We knew we could effectively run a marching band experience for the musicians.”
“During spring I had a lot of time to think about the upcoming season,” said Margaret Sensenig, color guard director at Wellsboro. “I started to plan for socially-distanced drill, coordinating face masks that matched our uniforms, and equipment sanitizing.”
Jon Ruth, band director at North Penn-Mansfield High School, moved ahead as best he could. The NP-MHS band had travel opportunities scheduled, but Ruth said, “Of course, these events were off. Our students were devastated at missing the performances after all the hard work that was put in.
“We moved into winter with a strongly committed group of students, and started our winter indoor drumline and indoor guard season,” Ruth said. “Students were excited, and we began learning a show to take to competitions in spring 2020 with about 40 students involved.
“We weren’t permitted to rehearse last summer, “ Ruth says. “We were allowed an abbreviated fall season starting in mid-September. Since fall marching band involves learning a field show, which takes lots of summer camp time that we didn’t have, we didn’t learn a full show, but performed a pep band for two home football games. There were no fans in the bleachers, but people watched online.”
All sports, parades and exhibitions were canceled in spring and summer of 2020. The usual summertime preparation for fall stalled.
“For the first time in my tenure of 26 years,“ said Brennan, “we did not hold our usual band camp, although we held two day camps once school started in the fall.”
“It was really neat to see how the kids rose to the challenge,” said Dan Sensenig. “We were actually able to get more done in less amount of time. It’s definitely a model for the future.”
Margaret Sensenig added, “I had to cancel color guard camp, but we were able to meet a couple of times in July. Despite the challenges, I taught three new routines for field performances. They made me proud.”
Each director and leader expressed hope for 2021-22.
“We keep on keeping on here in Hornet country,” Dan Sensenig said. “We’ll have all our concerts outside in the stadium this spring, as well as our musical. The kids have become closer through all of this and appreciate the power and passion of music more.”
Morgan Shaffer, band director at the Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro, added, “We are excited to perform outside, as there is less likelihood of getting canceled by state-issued mandates.”
“We’re hopeful that we are near the end of this,” said Ruth. “We rehearse weekly with masks and distancing, and preparing for summer and fall marching band as if they will be happening.
Dan Sensenig reflected, “This pandemic has forced us to look at old things in new ways and be creative in problem solving. That won’t just serve us well in music: it will serve us well in life.”