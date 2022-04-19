SABINSVILLE — About a dozen youths, along with parents and siblings, spent several hours the day before Easter stocking local fishing holes.
The T&E Farm Club, led by Christina Shenk and Kelli Lane, donned winter jackets and muck boots to help the CV Anglers stock several of the youth fishing holes in the county’s western area.
Jason St. Peter said the club planned to add about 2,800 fish to local water courses, the majority to the youth fishing holes established by the club.
“The youth holes have been huge,” St. Peter said. “You see a ton of kids catching fish at them. Our club is trying to get more kids involved with fishing again. Since we’ve started doing this (stocking youth holes), we’ve seen a huge increase.”
The youth holes are only open to youths under age 16.
“Hopefully we’ll hook them forever,” St. Peter said.
The pre-Easter event was a community service project and a first for the club, said Lane. She and Shenk are trying to expose club members to all that the area has to offer youths and adults. In May, the club will visit a nearby bison farm and try some buffalo bologna.
“There are a lot of untapped resources in the area and we want to show the kids what’s out there,” Lane said.
Lane and her family visited the CV Anglers during the open house on March 26. After that, she reached out to St. Peter to ask for a tour. Better yet, he asked, would the club be interested in helping to stock trout?
The CV Anglers regularly opens its door to youths. Before trout season opened, the club hosted pre-schoolers and sixth graders from R.B. Walter Elementary. The Rideout Wrestling team stopped by April 10. On Wednesday before the 4-H club, the Anglers welcomed the sixth grade class from Westfield Elementary.
Often there is more going on than just seeing the fish, although that is cool. For the school students, there were stations with information on reptiles, amphibians, wildlife skulls, bald eagles and fly fishing.
Although the 4-H club primarily focuses on livestock projects, their entry into the world of trout fishing generated a similar reaction as most youths.
“They were excited,” Shenk said. “Being able to get out and do things is more their style.”
For information on the CV Anglers Club, check out the page on Facebook. For information on 4-H, call the Penn State Cooperative Extension office at 570-724-9120.