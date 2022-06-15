The Class of 2022 from Cowanesque Valley High School in Westfield held commencement ceremonies on Friday, June 10 in the Clark Auditorium.
An empty chair honored the memory of classmate John "Robbie" Bathgate, 2003-2020. At the recessional, all the female graduates placed a flower on the chair.
Glenn Barnes welcomed family and friends of the 46 graduates. Evelyn Louca gave the invocation and pledge.
Class of 2022 President Reese Volterman presented the mantle to Paisley Nudd, president of Class of 2023.
Valendictorian was Kara Watterson; Taylor Beebe was salutatorian.
Hannah Butkiewicz, Calyssa Hurler and Tucker St. Peter presented flowers to the 50-year alumni attending. Hannah, Calyssa and Joel Tubbs performed "Always Stay Humble and Kind."
Thaddeus Boyer presented the closing comments.
Diplomas were awarded by Superintendent Diana Barnes and board member Ed Bonham.
Class officers were: Reese Volterman, president; Taylor Beebe, vice president; Evelyn Louca, secretary; Trentan Madison, treasurer; Morgan Jeliff, historian. Bonnie Walker served as senior class advisor.