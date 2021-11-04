Perhaps not as scientific or accurate as the National Weather Service’s models, there are several other methods used to predict the upcoming winter season.
Farmer’s Almanac
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this area could be in for a “Season of Shivers.”
“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac on its website at www.almanac.com.
The Almanac, founded in 1792, compares historic weather data with current solar patterns to predict the upcoming season. Temperature and precipitation predictions are based off averages from government meteorological agencies over the past 30 years.
The Almanac’s website says its accuracy rate for predicting change in temperature for the 2020-2021 winter was 72.2%, while the accuracy in predicting change in precipitation was 77.8%. These were below the book’s average accuracy rate of 80%.
Woolly caterpillars
Relied on by some and laughed at by others, the woolly bear caterpillar has been known as nature’s meteorologist for decades. According to the folklore, the longer the caterpillar’s black bands, the colder and more harsh winter will be. Smaller black bands mean a milder season.
An article on the NWS’s website also says, “The position of the longest dark bands supposedly indicates which part of winter will be coldest or hardest. If the head end of the caterpillar is dark, the beginning of winter will be severe. If the tail end is dark, the end of winter will be cold. In addition, the woolly bear caterpillar has 13 segments to its body, which traditional forecasters say correspond to the 13 weeks of winter.”
The article also details two other versions of the tale: if the caterpillar’s coat is very woolly or if the creature is traveling south, it will be a cold winter.
The article debunks the myths, saying the caterpillar’s coloring is actually based on how long its been feeding and its age and species. The caterpillar sheds its skin five to six times a year, each time becoming more black and less orange/brown. Also, the better the growing season, the bigger the worm grows, also resulting in narrower orange/brown bands.
“Thus, the width of the banding is an indicator of the current or past season’s growth rather than an indicator of the severity of the upcoming winter,” reads the article.