As a small school, Austin volleyball players work tirelessly to be able to compete with the “big guys.” Austin’s junior class has five girls and they’re all returning volleyball players.
Between the JV and varsity teams, there’s a shared total of 13 players. This number may seem small compared to larger schools, but Austin’s volleyball program has recently gone through a major revamp to draw in more interest.
Head coach Jesse Valenti said, “There’s no tryouts or anything because we’re such a small school. It’s whoever tries out, gets to play. So we worked really hard to make the program into something that teaches the girls how to play and how to play well even if they’re a junior that started out.”
Austin has a strong back-row defense with players mainly focused on sturdy receiving and digs from serves and spikes.
Something new to the team this season is the back row playing the offensive as well.
“Last year we got stuck using only our outside hitters and we became predictable. So this year, we’re really working on mixing our middles into our offense and even trying to do some spikes from the back row and it’s been amazing to see how the efforts in practice are translating to the court,” Venti said.
Schedule
Roster
Khloe Nicka, Jade Williams, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Savannah Horton, Ella Brewer, Isabella Rees, Christina Zeaman, Katie Rees, Lily Clinger, Skyler Burrows, Geneva Barr-Carter, Kadence McKeirman
Players to watch
Liber Ella Brewer, outside hitters Isabella Rees and Jade Williams