Getting on to the right track is the plan of the Elkland Borough Authority.
The members met Feb. 16 where they agreed to turn over a certificate of deposit of $127,850.55 to the Elkland borough council. Plans are underway for the funds to be used for addressing issues with the Department of Environmental Protection. The borough is currently under restrictions and are unable to add any connections to the sewer facility due to excessive infiltration and related violations.
Longtime authority member William Hall said, “I have been waiting two years for this.”
Originally the authority had agreed to contribute $65,000; however it was discovered there were two certificates of deposits under the control of the authority. The CDs at the local bank were in excess of $200,000. One CD for $99,000 matured in December and was reinvested. Those funds will not be available for 60 months without penalties. The larger CD was to mature Feb. 17 and was the result of fundraiser efforts years ago to establish a medical center in the community.
Council President Mike Jones, who also serves on the authority, said, “I guarantee every penny goes underground in this town, every bit will go into slip lining.”
Slip lining is expected to address the problems the borough faces with infiltration. This excessive water is affecting the sewer treatment facility by washing it out. This removes the bacteria that breaks down the waste. The washing out of the plant stops the process and leads to an increase in the use of chemicals leading to higher operating costs. Molasses is purchased to feed the bacteria to bring the plant back online.
The funds could actually be used to cover related costs for grants if received. The borough is currently seeking grants to aid with the costs of the project. It will be April or May before the authority learns if it was successful in its grant application.
During the discussion, the authority members learned that the DEP is having issues with an underground tank that is not protected by leak detection equipment. To correct this error, the borough has hired a DEP certified contractor, Professional Petroleum, to remove the underground tank and replace it with an above ground 1,000-gallon tank.
The tank will hold diesel fuel used to operate the emergency generator at the borough’s sewer treatment facility. This process is expected to cost in excess of $20,000 and would eliminate costs related to the annual inspections of the underground unit.
Authority members discussed the borough’s final payment on May 1 on the PennVest loan for improvements the water treatment facility. The payment is slightly less than $10,000.
The authority will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 16.