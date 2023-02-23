Getting on to the right track is the plan of the Elkland Borough Authority.

The members met Feb. 16 where they agreed to turn over a certificate of deposit of $127,850.55 to the Elkland borough council. Plans are underway for the funds to be used for addressing issues with the Department of Environmental Protection. The borough is currently under restrictions and are unable to add any connections to the sewer facility due to excessive infiltration and related violations.

