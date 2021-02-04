The community is coming together to remember 12-year-old Wyatt Brimmer of Harrison Valley, who died on Jan. 28.
“He was just a loving, happy little boy,” said Trisha Brimmer, whose husband is Wyatt’s dad’s first cousin. “Both those boys (Wyatt and his brother, Austin) always had smiles on their faces. Everyone could tell they come from a loving home.”
According to his obituary (page 6A of this newspaper), Wyatt is the son of Warren S. and Jamie R. Lyman Brimmer. He was in sixth grade at Northern Potter Children’s School, where he participated in band and basketball. He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Ulysses, Kids Club at church and Harrison Valley baseball.
His obit also says, “Wyatt loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding bicycle. He liked to help with projects and fix things with his hands.”
Trisha said Wyatt loved to go hunting with his dad, that he enjoyed playing with other kids and was “full of life.”
A balloon release in memory of Wyatt is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Harrison Valley Ball Field off Route 49. Dollar General in Ulysses is donating a free balloon per person; anyone interested should stop in the store before the event.
“Loss is hard for adults, let alone children,” said Trisha, whose kids grew up with Wyatt. “You start thinking about what is the appropriate age for them to attend a funeral, so we wanted to do something for the children in the community, as well as the teachers and anyone else who works during the week.”
The Rev. Scott Wills of Harrison Valley Alliance Church will lead a prayer at the release, which is open to anyone wanting to honor Wyatt.
Trisha said she and the rest of Wyatt’s family are overwhelmed and thankful for the support from the community.
“I feel when you live in a small town, communities go through hurt together,” she said.
Memorials in Wyatt’s name can be made to Boy Scout Troop 530 or Cub Scout Pack 530, c/o Cliff Wood, P.O. Box 131, Ulysses, PA 16948.