Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday to release balloons in memory of of Wyatt Brimmer, 12, of Harrison Valley. Family member Trisha Brimmer organized the event at the Harrison Valley Ball Field, with Dollar General in Ulysses donating most of the balloons. Wyatt died Jan. 28 from a gunshot wound; state police are investigating the incident and no other information is available at this time.
