An estimated 2,000 people are expected to visit this weekend’s Bark Peelers’ Festival at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses.
“It is absolutely our biggest event of the year,” said Joshua Roth, site administrator. “It’s not uncommon for us to see one-fifth or one-sixth of our yearly attendance over the course of the festival.”
The Lumber Museum typically has 15,000 visitors per year, with the Bark Peelers drawing 2,000-plus people the last time it was held in 2019. If recent history holds true, that may mean a “We expect a larger than normal crowds,” Roth said. “That’s been the case since we reopened in May 2021; every event we’ve done since that point has been the best reiteration of that event we have on record.”
Bark Peelers’s is the time when all the pieces of what the Lumber Museum come together to provide an educational, yet entertaining event.
“Bark Peelers’ is the Disney World experience of the Lumber Museum,” Roth said. “If we could do Bark Peelers’ every day, it would be the ultimate experience of what this museum is capable of. … It’s the ultimate expression of what we’re all about about educating the public about our lumber history and forest management.”
The most popular events are the contests, four of which focus on lumberjack skills. Two, the greased pole contest and two-person rolling, are held Saturday with the other three, the log birling, two-person crosscut saw and frog jumping, are Sunday.
The contests are open to the public and frequently draw fans shouting encouragement to the local competitors. Competitors earn points in the four contests with the Grand Champion Bark Peeler trophy handed out Sunday afternoon.
Spread across the 10-acre campus are craft and food vendors, along with demonstrations of log skidding, blacksmithing, camp cooking, birch still and the crosscut sawmill in operation.
“The sawmill is another big thing,” Roth said. “It’s one of three times of year we actually demonstrate the steam-powered circular sawmill. It makes a lot of noise and produces a huge plume of stream. Make sure if you’re attending to see the saw mill.
“We’re glad that we’re able to have it and preserve that portion of history. It’s one thing to explain it to people, but when people can see it in action, it is a whole other level of understanding and appreciation for that aspect of Pennsylvania history.”
Parking is available on the grounds and overflow parking at the Denton Hill State Park across Route 6. A wagon will shuttle people to and from the parking area to the museum.
There is an admission fee, $10 for adults instead of the usual $8 charge, but stil $3 for youth ages 3-11. Anyone can also become a member of the Lumber Museum for $25, which entitles them to free admission to the museum and its events.
A schedule is available online at lumbermeseum.org on the Bark Peelers’ link under the Events menu.
“As the schedule indicates, we have things happening all day long,” Roth said. “If there is something specific you want to see, check out the schedule before you come so you don’t miss it. By the same token, you can come any time and still experience something.”