Fire ripped through an old barn on Pleasant Valley Road, Farmington Township, on Monday afternoon.
Several area emergency departments responded to the blaze called in around 1:30 p.m. Scanner reports at that time said the fire was "out of control."
At the scene, the barn was nearly leveled but flames and smoke were still visible. The property owners told this newspaper that the barn was old and unused, and that there were no people or animals inside at the time.
"We had a small campfire going and it just picked up and got the barn," said one of the owners. "That barn was going to have to come down anyway."
The fire also burned grass surrounding the barn, but hadn't touched two homes on either side. No other information was available.