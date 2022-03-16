Road repairs topped the monthly Osceola Township supervisors meeting. Only one bid for materials and equipment has been received, prompting the supervisors to re-advertise.
Once the materials and equipment are available and weather breaks, work on the Red House Hollow Road will begin. The $286,000 Dirt and Gravel Road Project is set to improve ditches, install cross pipes and add gravel to the road surface.
Supervisors have set repairs in the Bulkley Hollow area as a priority. The Bulkley Hollow Road is being washed away east of Beagle Road.
Supervisors heard complaints of vehicles parking on sidewalks in multiple area and concerns about thefts were also discussed with a request for additional police coverage.
Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich told the group that had gathered that the police had some control over their schedule and would adjust patrol times in response to the level of crime.
Township polling place has been changed and voting will now take place at the Osceola Fire Department on State Route 49.
Supervisors agreed to postpone their effort of securing a $125,000 grant under the Hazard Mitigation program. The application deadline is March 25 and an engineer is needed to supply additional information.
The supervisor agreed to pursue the grant next year. If successful, the grant will be used to stabilize the banks in the Camp Brook, Holden Brook and Bulkley Hollow areas.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation completed a survey at the township’s request for restricting brake retarders on the western area of State Route 49.
PennDOT approved the request, but an ordinance must be in place before the signs can be installed. Supervisors are looking at possibly including the prohibition on the east end of 49 and other roads.
Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. March 24. The committee meeting is open to the public and to discuss plans for changes in the office space.
Supervisors heard a request for the involvement in the Hometown Hero Flag program. Flags can be purchased by those interested in honoring veterans.
If the township takes part in the program, the flags would be hung in the community.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 14.