BLOSSBURG — Between Dec. 19 and Christmas day, volunteers are working to place 1,250 wreaths in cemeteries in Mansfield, Covington, Blossburg, Arnot and Morris Run.
Because of Thursday’s heavy snow, some cemeteries were still working to clear snow on Saturday, Dec. 18, the official Wreaths Across America celebration, said organizer Annie Metarko Brooks. The goal is to place every wreath on a veteran’s gravesite before Christmas, she said.
Despite the snow and chilly temperatures, groups did hold wreath ceremonies in Blossburg and Mansfield on Saturday. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the national anthem, veterans placed wreaths on stands.
In Blossburg, Natalie Ritter sang the “Star Spangled Banner” while Tim Swan played the bagpipes. Wreath layers were: Ron Warren, Army; Jim Lamonski, Navy; Ed McNett, Marine Corps; Anthony Lupkowski, Air Force; Daniel Stangel, Coast Guard; Dylan Mattison, Merchant Marines; and Scott Ostrom, father of Ryan Ostrom of Liberty, who was killed in action, POW/MIA.
At Mansfield, Tom Wierbowski provided the national anthem while William Schlosser played Taps.
Wreath layers were: Larry Nesbit, Vietnam veteran who received the Bronze Star, Army; Bruce Dart, Navy; Bob Nowak, Marine Corps; Steve Chappell, Air Force; Paul Plowcha, Coast Guard; Rhiannon Magana, Merchant Marines; Chris Ensminger, POW/MIA.
Peter Lupkowski served as master of ceremonies at both Blossburg and Mansfield.
Volunteers will place wreaths in the St. Mary’s, St. Andrew’s and Arbon cemeteries in Blossburg, St. Joseph in Morris Run, the Swedish and Welsh cemeteries in Arnot, and Oak Wood and Prospect cemeteries in Mansfield.
Putnam Township staff will place wreaths at the Covington-area cemeteries.