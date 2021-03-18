BLOSSBURG — Borough council here discussed miscellaneous items in preparation for the season’s change.
Borough secretary Cheryl Bubacz announced that the borough’s online bill paying now has e-check capability. The $1.50 fee is half that charged for using credit or debit cards.
Bills can be paid at blossburg.org.
The annual Blossburg Coal Festival is in the planning stages, set for May 28-30. Council approved a parade at 11 a.m. May 29. The 5K will be May 28.
Blossburg will hold its spring clean-up on May 11 and 12 on the regularly-scheduled trash pick-up days.
Council is holding off on deciding whether to open the pool this summer until more information is available on proposed restrictions. Councilwoman Tonya McNamara said a decision will probably be made next month.
Island Park is busy, especially with the past week of warm weather. An addition is being planned for the skate park, and the River Walk trail needs a topcoat, said council members.
Recently, council noted that there have been numerous posts on Facebook about juveniles skateboarding on sidewalks. Police Chief Josh McCurdy said no one has reported any incidents to police. He has spoken to the people making the posts and asked them to report future incidents.
Visions in Business and Entertainment is planning to erect a sign on Route 15 directing people to Blossburg. The next VIBE meeting is 6 p.m. March 24 at the former Bogaczyk law office.
The next meeting for the sesquicentennial planning committee for Blossburg’s 150th anniversary is 6 p.m. March 25 in the borough office. McNamara said there is discussion about holding an event on Aug. 27-28.