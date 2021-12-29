A former hospital in Blossburg sustained severe damage following an early morning blaze Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O’Conners said the alarm sounded at 4:37 a.m. with a report of a fire in the second floor of the south wing. The first crews responding to the scene reported flames were visible in four windows of the second story.
Firefighters conducted an aggressive attack, running a line through the windows and knocking down the bulk of the fire, said O’Conners. The fire did extend down the hallways in that wing and through heating ducts, burning the drop ceiling.
The building has been vacant for years. Founded in 1887 as the Cottage State Hospital, the existing building was constructed in 1932 and became the Blossburg State General Hospital in 1961. It closed in September 1972, and North Penn Comprehensive Health Services was formed to occupy the space and offer medical and social programs, including a residential program for delinquent youth in the building. Eventually, all programs closed or were relocated. The building has been vacant for at least 10 years.
In addition to Blossburg, the Liberty, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Tioga and Canton fire departments also responded to the scene with Morris, Middlebury Township and Troy on stand-by.
Firefighters were assisted by Drone 50, which provided aerial thermo imaging to identify hot spots, said O’Conners.
One firefighter was taken to Robert Packer Memorial Hospital for an injury to his hand.
The Blossburg fire department officially called the fire out at 8 a.m., O’Conners said. The fire was extinguished earlier, but firefighters delayed the official proclamation and waited on the scene to ensure the fire was fully out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A state police fire marshall had investigated the scene.
Damage was limited to interior and roof of the southern wing, O’Conners said.
The building has been the site of vandalism by youths in the past year. At council meetings throughout the year, Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson reported incidents of broken windows and youths entering the building.