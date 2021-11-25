The Northern Tioga School District board isn’t sure what it wants its two high school schedules to look like or how they should align.
“I need more time to digest this,” said board member Greg Cummings after a presentation by Principals Matt Sottolano and William Butterfield at the board’s work session Monday, Nov. 22.
Discussions about aligning schedules at Cowanesque Valley and Williamson began several months ago, with principals asking for clarification from the board more than once. Kris Kaufman, district principal of academic affairs and former Williamson principal, said at a previous meeting that schedules would look different depending on the board’s goals – alignment to share teachers and save costs or alignment to maximize academic offerings for students.
Neither goal was identified as a priority by the majority of the board. According to minutes from the June 14 meeting, the board unanimously voted on a motion “directing and authorizing the administration to work towards aligning schedules and adopting a district wide block schedule or modified block schedule, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, with the input of the building principals.”
At Monday’s work session, Sottolano and Butterfield presented what they say would be the best option for both schools – a four-day rotating schedule with eight periods that rotate times of day and a Community Lunch & Learn period.
“We’ve been looking at schedules at CV for 10-plus years,” said Sottolano. “The benefits of this one is an increase in instructional time; the length of classes strikes a balance between 40 and 80 minutes. With the Lunch & Learn in the middle of the day, you have the option once a week of extending class time for another 20 minutes, say for a science lab or your more hands-on classes like shop or consumer science.”
The Lunch & Learn period could also give students time to meet with teachers, guidance counselors, clubs, for group projects or to complete work on their own.
“The other benefit of this is for student athletes, so they’re not always missing the same classes, or when we do assemblies or pep rallies that fall at the end of the day,” said Butterfield. “They’re not going to consistently be missing the same classes.”
A sample schedule provided to the board was broken into four days. Day one started with periods 1-4, Lunch & Learn, then periods 5-8. Day two starts with period 2, day three with period 3 and day four with period 4.
Sottolano said that under other schedule models considered, including block schedules or modified blocks like Williamson currently follows, CV lost several course offerings. But on the four-day rotating schedule being proposed, the principals say CV wouldn’t lose any sections and Williamson would gain 21. They also said the schedule is more efficient and may allow for sharing of teachers in the future through attrition or if district enrollment continues to decrease.
“I applaud you for working hard. We needed you to come up with a universal schedule, well done,” said Cummings, then pointing out the June 14 resolution called for a block or modified block schedule. “I don’t think this is that. That was not the directive of the board.”
After some discussion, Kaufman responded, “Why does it need to be a block? That’s what we’re trying to get – what do we want to do as a district? Is the goal just to be able to move teachers, thinking that that’s going to provide opportunity for kids? We looked at that and it didn’t provide any opportunity.”
Cummings said loss of opportunities for students are inevitable with declining funding and enrollment.
Jean Kohut added, “We are paying them [principals] to put this schedule together that we’ve met about now, I think this is the third time. Not once have they been told anything about putting a block schedule together and sharing staff [since June meeting]. They know how to put this schedule together they know what’s best for what meets the students’ needs and we need to let them do what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Sottolano said the high schools ideally would start looking at course requests in February and have them done before students leave for summer. However, he said more time would be needed to update the scheduling software if the schedules are changing.
Some board members said they would be ready to vote on the schedule alignment at the Dec. 1 meeting, but Cummings asked for more time to review the proposal. It’s not clear if it will appear on the next meeting’s agenda.