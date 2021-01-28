GALETON — The borough here has no plans to remove a Hometown Heroes banner that’s received complaints – largely because it’s not a borough program.
“That’s the key,” said Mike Plummer, the borough’s solicitor. “Since we were so minimally involved in the program, we don’t really feel we have a say.”
A native Galeton veteran currently honored on one of the banners was charged in 2019 with child pornography in Cumberland County by PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Frank Sullivan, 68, pled guilty earlier this month to 15 counts of child pornography (second-degree felonies) and one count of criminal use of a communication facility (third-degree felony). His sentencing is scheduled for March 2 in front of President Judge Edward E. Guido.
Sullivan’s current address is listed as both Galeton and Mechanicsburg in public court records, but materials related to the case were found on Sullivan’s computer at his Mechanicsburg home.
The Potter Leader-Enterprise received a phone call from a citizen concerned about the banner still being displayed, and Plummer confirmed that the Galeton Borough office has received complaints from a few people.
“It’s not a borough program and it wasn’t borough money used,” said Plummer. “Really the only people who have a say whether to take it down are the people who put it up.”
Plummer said in Galeton’s case, usually the family of the veteran or sometimes local organizations pay to have the banners made. He said Galeton’s program was started about three years when a resident approached the borough about affixing the banners to light poles in town. Plummer said that has been the extent of the borough’s involvement.
“This is what we call a ‘no-win’ situation,” said Plummer, adding that while other people featured on banners have also faced criminal charges in the past, the borough hasn’t received complaints about them.
An organizer of one of the area’s longest standing Hometown Heroes programs said they’ve never run into such a situation.
“It’s something we’ve never had to deal with and hope we never do,” said Dawn Hull, director of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber’s program started about 10 years ago and since, has helped nearby communities start their own programs. Hull said the Chamber Board of Directors has no protocol if someone featured on the banners was charged with a serious crime, or if complaints are received about a particular person.
“This is meant to be a program honoring members of the community who served their country, so that’s not really something you think about,” she said. “I would imagine if we ever ran into this, the Board would meet and discuss how to proceed.”