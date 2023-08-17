Although rain threatened, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the audience or performers for Hamilton-Gibson Productions’ annual Broadway Under The Stars show on Saturday, Aug. 12. The show was moved from the Stony Fork Creek Campground to the Wellsboro High School due to an expected downpour.
The show was arranged with multiple performers singing several Broadway favorites alongside dancers from First Position Dance Studio in Wellsboro. All ages took the stage and the show was an energetic medley of many recognizable Broadway numbers.
A group of children and teens performed “Seize the Day” from Newsies in period attire, complete with sliding across the stage with newspapers under their feet and striking fists in the air. Former board member and sound master for the event, Gary Fizzano, performed the solo “If I were a Rich Man” from Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof, which the audience found very entertaining.
Mother-daughter-duo June and Jennifer Roth performed a heart-warming rendition of Wicked’s “For Good,” which ended with a hug and nary a dry eye in the room. Marie Andrews performed a saucy solo performance of “When You’re Good to Mama” from the musical Chicago, with an eruption of applause. Youth Anna Guillaume did a solo performance of “In My Own Little Corner” from Cinderella, complete with several props and the audience cooed at her the talent and courage.
Following a brief intermission, the show restarted with an ensemble performing “Seasons of Love” from hit musical Rent, reminding the audience to “measure their lives in love.” Audible gasps were heard as Thomas Putnam took the stage for a solo performance of “My Cup Runneth Over.”
The audience cheered young performs Justin Gordon and Maddy Hulslander, who performed “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. The Hamilton-Gibson also put on a 50/50 drawing and a raffle for donated baskets.
The evening concluded with a full ensemble performance of “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from the musical, Hairspray and organizer Lilace Guinard finally got to finish her performance of “There’s No Business like Show Business” amid numerous attempts to thwart her at every turn.
Bill Zuchowski, father of emcee and organizer Kacy Hagen, said he has been coming to support Hamilton-Gibson for almost 40 years and thought the show was great as usual. Kacy Hagen, who is also an HG board member, said Broadway Under the Stars is typically outdoors and they have recently partnered with Stony Fork campground to put it on, which is a nice change and brings in new audiences.
Despite the show moving inside due to the weather, Hagen said it was comparable to last year in attendance and ticket sales. Various community members had glowing reviews of the show, calling it “terrific” and saying they were “impressed they got it all around in such short notice.”