The Girl Scout Brownie Troop 60213 of Westfield, Knoxville, and Sabinsville, under the leadership of Linda Hurd, came up with a unique community project.
The troop decided to make bat houses. The girls designed, built and painted these houses.
They chose this project because the bat as a mammal is seeing a declining population. The numbers of local bats, which are the brown bat, are declining. The bat is beneficial because of its ability to eat approximately 4,000 insects a night.
This helps keep people from being overrun with bugs. Bats also help pollinate this area. Fruit would not be so plentiful without them. The brown bat has one baby a year, called a pup.
That is another reason why the Scouts decided they needed help. With only one pup a year, any lost bat is hurtful to the community. Most bats give birth in the summer so now is a good time to put up bat houses.
The girls attended the Clymer Township supervisor’s meeting on Monday, May 10, to present bat houses to the communities where they live. Accepting two bat houses each were representatives from Sabinsville, Lisa Young and Kim Outman; Knoxville Boro Council President Tom Baker and Westfield Mayor Beth Rowland.
The recipients were reminded by the Brownies to place the houses at least eight feet off the ground. Do not place the bat houses on a human house but rather on a tree, post or high fence which has 6-8 hours of sunlight to keep the bats warm as they sleep during the day.