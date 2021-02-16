No one was injured on Monday when a vehicle struck a pillar and caused a portico roof to collapse at the UPMC Cancer Center, Wellsboro.
“The driver was trying to park and ended up jumping the curb,” Wellsboro Police Officer Chad Boyce told this newspaper. “They hit the pillar and the roof came down on the car.”
The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. at the center on Walnut Street and crews were on scene until about 3:30 p.m., said Boyce, adding that a crane was brought in to remove the roof from the car. By Tuesday morning, the portico was re-erected.
“The hospital acted quickly to reroute patients to another entrance,” said Boyce. “Everything went smoothly on our end.”
He said Wellsboro fire, ambulance and medics also responded to the scene but were recalled soon after since there were no injuries.
Boyce said the department hasn’t released the name of the driver, but that no charges will be filed.