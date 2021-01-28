The Tioga County Cat Project is in search volunteers to join their team and mission to help spay/neuter cats in the county. The following opportunities are available:
Transportation — Reliable drivers are needed to transport cats from around the county to and from the low-cost veterinary clinic, usually in Williamsport once a month. Volunteers use their own vehicles and cats will be in humane traps or carriers.
Fundraising — COVID-19 has proved a challenging time to raise funds. Creative people and ideas are sought to help raise funds (online if possible) so the Cat Project can keep helping residents fix feral, stray and pet cats. This could be a great project for area students needing community service hours for senior projects.
For more information or if interested, message the Tioga County Cat Project on Facebook or email tiogacountycatproject@gmail.com.