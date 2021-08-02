WELLSBORO - An observant employee working late was one of the keys that prevented Saturday’s fire from being worse than it was.
Wellsboro Fire Chief Lonnie Campbell said the Wellsboro Building Supply at 45 Charleston Street had closed for the day. An employee stayed late to spray paint tool boxes and observed a wisp of smoke coming from a warehouse adjacent to Fellows Avenue shortly after noon. When he opened the garage-bay door onto Wingate Street, he discovered the entire wall engulfed in flames.
“There was nothing he could do but call 9-1-1,” Campbell said.
The first dispatch went out at 12:26 p.m. with a report of a fire in the lumberyard. A next one, just seconds later, reported a possible involvement with a building.
Campbell, who was not physically in the borough when the call went out, soon received a phone call from a firefighter at Pizza Hut reporting a heavy plume of black smoke visible from his location. The Communication Center then reported receiving multiple calls of a large fire.
Campbell immediately requested a second alarm, bringing Mansfield and Middlebury to the scene, and a third alarm brought Morris and Galeton, along with Blossburg’s rehab trailer and Elkland’s air unit. In all, about 75 firefighters responded.
Once on scene, the primary objective was to cool down a propane refilling station in front of the building now totally engulfed in flames.
“Fortunately, we have an excellent hydrant system and water supply in the borough so that’s always a plus. We went to work with a nearby hydrant with heavy master streams,” Campbell said.
Other areas of concern were an electric pole on Fellows Avenue, which caught fire, and three-phase electricity feeding the shop area next to the involved building. Wellsboro Electric Co. responded to the scene to address those issues.
As other departments arrived on scene, they were strategically positioned to best combat the expected progression of the fire, said Campbell.
“We wanted to determine a good point to cut it off and push it back on itself to save the rest of the building,” he said.
During the initial response, several explosions were heard in the building. The building where the fire originated had at least two vehicles nearby plus the neighboring shop contained propane tanks, torches and other aerosols that were flammable and combustible.
The building closest to Fellows Avenue was a total loss, as was an efficiency apartment. A pet inside the apartment died.
The shop/mill section sustained heavy damage and fire breached the lumber storage area and traveled across the ceiling area before it was knocked back, Campbell said.
A second efficiency apartment, whose resident was home at the time, was untouched. The worker who discovered the fire was able to alert the tenant, who evacuated the building.
Two neighboring properties on Wingate Street also suffered damage from the radiant heat, Campbell added.
“We were able to save the vast majority of that building and its contents and the main hardware store,” he said.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes, Campbell said. It was not fully out until around 2:40 p.m. Because of the large footprint of the buildings, firefighters remained on the scene until after 5 p.m. to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but not suspicious, Campbell said. A state police fire marshal was on scene Saturday afternoon and insurance investigators were scheduled to be there Monday morning.
The building was insured, although Campbell could not provide a dollar amount.
No one in the building nor firefighters were injured in the blaze. Several local businesses donated water to help firefighters stay hydrated. The rehab trailer was also used to monitor firefighters.
“It could have been much worse; I’m very happy with how it turned out,” Campbell said. “It could have been very different if it had happened at 2 in the morning.”