The lion in Evergreen Cemetery has a long and tumultuous history, said Debora Enderle Clark, a local historian.
The cast iron statue arrived in Tioga in 1872 from the Pennsylvania foundry of Robert Woods as part of a project by lumber baron Alvah Bush. The well-to-do businessman installed the lion in a flower conservatory in Bush Park, located on Park Hill.
Bush Park may have been inspired by Eldridge Park in Elmira, N.Y., a project of Bush’s friend Fred Eldridge. Bush had trees cleared from the property and put in a picnic area, the flower conservatory, dance hall, band pavilion, amphitheater, reception hall, smoking room and dining room.
At the time, it was quite a destination, said Clark, attracting visitors from upper New York State and Pennsylvania who would ride the Erie Railroad to Tioga.
Bush died in 1880, and his brother Jaden took over the business. Not being the businessman his brother was, Jaden Bush sold everything in 1885. The lion went to live in the yard of his home on Main Street, Tioga. There, children would ride atop the lion only to be chased off by the cook and household servants.
The lion traveled to the Evergreen Cemetery, where it was located on Jaden Bush’s lot, sometime in the late 1940s or early 1950s. It remained there until November 1996 when thieves cut the bolts around its paws and removed the 400-pound statue.
It was recovered a month later, now painted gold, from an antique dealer in Raleigh, N.C. The lion was repainted white when it was returned to the cemetery, where it was bolted into place.