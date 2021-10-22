Several departments are responding to a structure fire in the 500 block of Catlin Hollow Road, Charleston Township, called in just after 2:30 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 22.
The call initially came in as a smoke investigation, as the homeowner reported a fireplace had filled the home with smoke. Shortly after, the scanner reports changed to a multi-alarm structure fire.
At the scene, no flames or smoke could be seen from outside the home, but emergency departments were assisting the homeowners and controlling traffic. The electric company responded with a bucket lift to inspect their lines across the street from the home. It's not known if there's any damage to the lines or interruption in service in the area.
Both lanes of travel were blocked at around 2:45 p.m., but it's not known how long that will last. This story will be updated as more information is received.