KNOXVILLE — The Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company has a good reputation for making certain food items.
During the winter, their roast beef is a “don’t miss” item at the fire and ambulance department banquets they cater. It’s falling apart tender, beefy, succulent and served in a flavorful broth. They accept compliments graciously, and decline as graciously to part with the recipe.
In July, though, it’s their baked potato that’s king. For the past 20 or so years, the fire department volunteers have hosted a baked potato booth at the Knoxville-Deerfield Fireman’s Carnival.
During the five-day festival, which is held in proximity to Independence Day, the fire department will bake and serve in the neighborhood of 1,250 potatoes, roughly 160 each night.
Vivian Watkins coordinates much of the planning involved. She suggested the idea after seeing a similar booth at the Troy Fair, where baked potatoes were flying out of the silo where the stand was located.
“The first couple of years, we were lucky if we sold a few hundred,” Watkins said.
But then the dinner-sized taters caught on and became a “must have” for those going to the carnival.
This past year was no exception with regular sales and hungry customers waiting in line. The final night, Saturday, did suffer from the threat of thunderstorms keeping many people home.
“Normally we’d have a line backed up,” Watkins said, looking at the two or three people waiting to order.
The fire department purchases 70-count bags of potatoes, each tater weighing between 10-13 ounces. They go through 18 50-pound bags over the festival.
Potatoes and toppings are prepared at the fire hall in Little Marsh starting around 1 p.m. each day, then transported to Knoxville where they are sold. The members will return from the booth around 10 p.m. each night.
“We all enjoy working together. It’s nice to get out and do something like this,” she said.
The foil-wrapped spuds are slashed open, steam rolling out, before being doused with butter and the toppings added as chosen by the buyer. Customers have a choice of broccoli, cheese, sour cream, mushrooms, bacon, chives and extra butter. The basic potato with butter is $6; each topping is 25¢ more. A fully-loaded potato with extra butter would cost $7.75.
“It’s a good fundraising event for us,” Watkins said. “We anticipate $5,000. Oh yes, it’s definitely worth doing.”
Chatham Township has tried other foods at the carnival each year, but potatoes are definitely the favorite among fair-goers.
The Knoxville-Deerfield Firemen’s Carnival is the only event where Chatham Township has a baked potato booth, although they do hold pop-up sales at the fire hall where they take orders online.
For more information, follow the Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook, call 570-376-3100 or email CTVFC17@gmail.com.