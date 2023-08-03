Lumberjack favorites Arden Cogar Jr. and Mike Sullivan are bringing their Lumberjack Show of Champions to the main arena for the 71st Annual Woodsmen Show being held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport.
During their one-hour shows at 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, Cogar and Sullivan will entertain the audience with humorous, informative demonstrations of the skills needed to be a lumberjack.
Contestants in Friday’s 2 p.m. hands-on amateur competition will get to rub elbows with these lumberjack champions as Cogar, Sullivan and DCNR staff assist amateurs competing in the two-person log roll, axe throw and two-person crosscut. Amateurs must be at least 13 years of age to compete; those 13 to 17 years old must have parental consent. Register for the contest Friday morning at the DCNR trailer and practice for the contest beginning at noon.
The overall lumberjack title for the professional competition is Aug. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. As seen on television, the top lumber jacks and jills in the country will compete in eight different events, including log rolling, axe throw, springboard, tree felling, standing chop, hot chainsaw, one person buck crosscut and two-person buck crosscut.
On Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the horse pulling competition will be in the main arena. Draft horses will pull thousands of pounds of logs the same way trees were removed from the forest during the logging era.
Jay Smar will perform music on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. He plays two guitars, a claw-hammer banjo and fiddle and does flat footing, a type of clog dancing. Smar sings traditional American and original folk, old time mountain music, bluegrass and gospel tunes as well as coal mining songs.
Woodhick Grove will feature survival skill demonstrations each days. On Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodhick Grove, youth ages 10 to 18 participating in History Camp on Aug. 4 at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum will demonstrate the woodhick skills they’ve learned, and playing games.
All three days will be a treasure hunt with prizes for children 12 and under.
Available for purchase will be a variety of food and wood-related items.
During the three days, chainsaw artists will work on their entries in Masterpiece Competition. Judges will announce the top three winners at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Each day, chainsaw artists will compete in one-hour Quick Carve contests that will be immediately auctioned off.
There will also be raffles for chainsaws, power equipment and firearms.
There is an admission fee; weekend passes are available.
The Galeton Rotary Club sponsors the Woodsmen Show. All proceeds from the event are used to support local projects. For more information, contact the Galeton Rotary Club at 814-435-6855 or visit www.woodsmenshow.com.