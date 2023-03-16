ELKLAND — Ken Shadle and Dan Newberry, representing the Cowanesque Valley Rod and Gun Club, offered borough council here a proposal to purchase a portion of borough property currently leased by the club.
During the March 8 meeting, the pair proposed the club purchase 27 acres, reducing the club’s footprint from the 45 acres currently leased. Shadle said there have been multiple violations of people attempting to hunt on the property as it is borough owned causing a safety issue due to the proximity of the shooting range.
If the property is sold to the club, the borough would be released from liability. The proposal will be turned over to the borough solicitor, Chris Lantz, for review. According to Shadle, if the club disbands, the property would revert back to borough ownership.
Borough council met in executive session to discuss legal matters. Several of the items are under review by Lantz, including the proposed ordinance concerning the age of mobile homes. Lantz is also looking for potential funding sources for the proposed slip lining project here.
A Parallel Street resident of 20 years said that nothing has been done to maintain the street. The street has two homes and is on the south side on the west end of town, running parallel to Route 49. The resident asked the borough to take a look prior to making a decision about street repairs.
Elkland borough office will get a new 36-inch steel entrance door costing $269 from Morgan and Margraff, a local supplier. The door will be installed by the work force and will be equipped with a fingerprint reader.
Council discussed the proposal of Westlake, a manufacturing business in the borough industrial park, to have a detour while construction of a culvert in the industrial park is underway. Traffic from the facility is expected to travel through town to the red light where it will be rerouted north then east to the back area of the industrial park.
Employees and tractor-trailer deliveries will use the route for approximately 90 days, allowing the eastern entrance to close for construction.
Concerns were voiced over potential damage to roadways in the detour. Those attending were told that Westlake has agreed to make any repairs necessary due to the use of the detour. Traffic and parking are an issue on the street; it is expected that parking will be enforced in the area while the detour is in place.
The proposed new red light project is slated for installation in 2024. The borough has a grant to fund the project with an estimated $50,000-75,000 investment from the borough.
Spring clean-up is set for May 6. Residents will place items curbside prior to the approved date.
Sandra Olson, a candidate for district attorney, attended.
Elkland Borough Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 12.