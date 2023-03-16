On Tuesday, March 14, the Tioga County commissioners approved a tax rebate of $14,128.02 for Ward Manufacturing, LLC in Lawrence Township.
According to Chief Assessor Josh Zeyne, Ward appealed its tax assessment for 2020 and 2021, went to court and received this negotiated settlement.
The plant had an assessed value of $3.4 million at the last assessment in 2001. Since then, the county’s Common Level Ratio has changed to 51.6, meaning the 2001 value represents 51.6% of the property’s actual value. When that was applied, that put the value of the plant at $5 million.
For the appeal, both the property owner, county, municipality and school district secured assessments. All came in roughly at the same amount, about $2 million.
“The value of that property has not kept up with the current market value,” Zeyn said.
The change in assessed value reduced Ward’s tax bill by about $68,000 a year, roughly $15,000 for the county, $8,400 for the township and $43,000 for the school district.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Approved a request from SAM, Inc. to use The Green May 13 for a child abuse prevention event.
- Awarded support for the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative through Develop Tioga (see related story on page ?A).
- Approved a four-year union contract with the Tioga County Court Employees Association for both professional and non-professional employees.
- Approved a low phone bid of $5,200 from J.S. General Contracting to repair the courthouse damaged by a vehicle.
- Approved a one-year preventative maintenance service agreement with Van Hook Service Co., Inc. for HVAC at the courthouse, armory, document retention building, Tokishi building, human services (Endurance) building and prison for $6,100.
- Approved a one-year preventative maintenance service agreement with McClure Co. for HVAC at the human services (Strength) building, $1,280; the emergency services building, $4,640; and seven tower sites, $3,750.
- Approved a proposal from Dauphin DataCom for eight wall phones for use by inmates at the Tioga County Prison for $5,569.60. The phones are vandal resistant and were not included in the original purchase. Act 13 impact fees will be used to cover the purchase.
- Approved a change order from CBF Contracting, Inc. for the Highland Chocolates building project for $11,875 to install a concrete sidewalk and supply and install exterior steel handrails to the decks, ramps and steps.