Coudersport’s Cross Country team has seen a bit of a decrease since COVID-19, but this year may be their comeback.
Junior Kevin Sherry is an optimistic prospect for Districts this season.
On Sept. 3 at their first invitational meet of the season, the seven athletes who participated worked hard to put Coudersport in eighth place among the 17 schools that participated in total.
All seven Coudersport runners completed their race as part of the first half of the nearly 200 students attending.
Coudersport tends to have a shorter cross country season than some of the other schools, so the athletes push themselves hard in all their races for a chance to place.
The hope is that Coudersport has at least one District qualifier this season. This accomplishment would be a major step forward for the program and for the school.
Schedule
9/3 24th Annual Bear Mountain River Run
9/17 Bradford Invitational
9/24 16th PIAA Foundation XC Invitational
10/8 Ridgway Invitational
10/22 LHU Pennsylvania Middle School XC Championships
Runners to watch
Senior Emma Chambers and junior Kevin Sherry.