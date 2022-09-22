The Coudersport Falcons golf team has suffered a major loss with the graduation of Brady Streich and Jacob Cracknell, two competitors in the District 9 golf championships last season.
Streich placed sixth in the individual competition with a score of 83. Cracknell fell just below the cutoff line with a score of 95.
However returning golfer Alex Davis also competed at the district level last season, scoring a 101 that he hopes to improve upon at districts again this year.
The Falcons golf team only has three returning golfers from last season, the rest of the players are brand new to the team, some even new to the sport.
But the Falcons are looking at this as an opportunity, a fresh start for this season. A chance to bring some new blood up through the ranks and into some top scoring spots.
The goal for the team this year is growth and connection between the players. So while the focus is on playing better with every match, the hope is still to have some Coudy representation when Districts roll around.
Schedule
8/18 1 p.m. vs Kane
8/22 4 p.m. vs Smethport
8/23 4 p.m. @ Cameron County
8/30 3:30 p.m. @ Kane
8/31 4 p.m. vs Cameron County
9/10 TBA @ Bradford Golf Invitational
9/12 4 p.m. vs Oswayo Valley
9/16 8:30 a.m. @ Kane Boys Golf Invitational
9/20 9 a.m. @ NPW Boys Tournament
9/21 3 p.m. @ Oswayo Valley
9/22 4 p.m. @ Smethport
Roster
Samuel Ayers, Alex Davis, Owen Gill, Dylan Howard, Gavin Kellert, Riley Streich, Logan Tingley
Players to watch
Alex Davis, Gavin Kellert, Logan Tingley, Riley Streich