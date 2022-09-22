Coudy BGolf1
Buy Now

A Falcon golf team member watches the chip shot onto the green.

 photo by courtney bower

The Coudersport Falcons golf team has suffered a major loss with the graduation of Brady Streich and Jacob Cracknell, two competitors in the District 9 golf championships last season.

Streich placed sixth in the individual competition with a score of 83. Cracknell fell just below the cutoff line with a score of 95.

Tags

Trending Food Videos