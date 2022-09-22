The Coudersport football team took a devastating 33-16 loss for their first game of the season against Keystone. However the Coudy boys were able to rally together on the field to gain a win over Bradford 38-27.
This season is already off to a better start than last year’s after Coudersport took two losses and never fully recovered. They went through the 2021-2022 season down by one loss and ended with a 4-5 ratio.
This year, the team is almost a 50/50 of returning players and new ones, having 18 returners to 13 newcomers.
Head coach Frank Brown is confident in his players and their abilities on the field.
“The returners are helping the new guys and that’s been a huge help. The team is really starting to come together and solidify on the field. The best 11 are going to play every single snap and the boys know that. So they push each other to do better, be better all the time.”
With a standing of 1-1, Coudersport now has a chance to show off the things they’ve learned as a team and go above last season’s four win total.
Schedule
9/30 @ Elk County Catholic
10/7 vs Otto-Eldred (Homecoming)
10/21 vs Bucktail (Senior Night)
Roster
John Wright, Quinn Kratzer, Lt Myers, Colby Lewis, Parker Sherry, Owen Chang, Gavyn Ayers, Ethan Ott, Viggo Brown, Dylan Howard, Jackson Moss, Owen Deutschlander, James Culvey, Kyle Dunn, Preston Ayers, Xander Brown, Avrey Taylor, Gabriel Conyer, Justin Button, Cal Dunn, Oliver Liller, Carson Cooney, Cooper Rossman, Calvin Woodard-furman, James Liller, Thomas Murray, David Barshinger
Player to watch
Quarterback Gavyn Ayers, wide receivers Viggo Brown, Avrey Taylor, and Jackson Moss, and running backs Xander Brown Preston Ayers