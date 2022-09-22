The Coudersport football team took a devastating 33-16 loss for their first game of the season against Keystone. However the Coudy boys were able to rally together on the field to gain a win over Bradford 38-27.

This season is already off to a better start than last year’s after Coudersport took two losses and never fully recovered. They went through the 2021-2022 season down by one loss and ended with a 4-5 ratio.

