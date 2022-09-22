Coudy Soccer1

A Falcon soccer player takes the ball down field against the Port Allegany Gators squad.

 photo by

COURTNEY BOWER

The Coudersport Falcons soccer team is off to a good start for the 2022 fall season. With two conference game wins under their belt to date with only one loss, the Falcons record stands at 2-1.

Last season, the Falcons soccer team kicked off the season with two wins and went 10-7 with an additional tie towards the end of the season. The team experienced a mixing of wins and losses until they found their rhythm and went on for a six-win streak.

