The Coudersport Falcons soccer team is off to a good start for the 2022 fall season. With two conference game wins under their belt to date with only one loss, the Falcons record stands at 2-1.
Last season, the Falcons soccer team kicked off the season with two wins and went 10-7 with an additional tie towards the end of the season. The team experienced a mixing of wins and losses until they found their rhythm and went on for a six-win streak.
This season has started off in a similar fashion, but the Falcons are looking to take their latest win against Port Allegany and work off the positive momentum for the remainder of the season.
The Coudersport Falcons have a strong defense this season, confidently blocking opposing attacks towards their goal. The coordination of the Falcons defense takes some of the pressure off the keeper without creating unintentional openings for opposing offense.
The Falcons also have a strong offensive lineup this season as well. The team has averaged about two goals per winning game for the start of the season. The offensive strong suit seems to be finding weak points in an opposing team’s defense and successfully passing back and forth to make shots on the goal.
While no team is perfect, there are definitely some that can find the top of the standings fairly easily throughout their seasons. This season looks promising for Coudersport as well.
Schedule
8/29 4 p.m. @ Northern Potter
9/6 7 p.m. @ Elk County Catholic
9/08 4:30 p.m. @ Port Allegany
9/15 4 p.m. vs Dubois Area Catholic
9/24 12 p.m. @ Northern Potter
10/6 6 p.m. vs Northern Potter
10/12 4 p.m. vs Elk County Catholic
10/18 6 p.m. vs Port Allegany
Roster
Micah Batson, Joshua Beck, Andy Chen, Nash Delp, Jacob Hooftallen, Titus Jerry, Gavin McNamara, Briar Miller, Isabella Porterfield, Mason Roessner, Braidyn Rumsey, Lorenzo Salamone, Mitchell Taylor, Connor VanWagenen, Drew VanWhy, Thaylan Wilson
Players to watch
Isabella Porterfield, Thaylan Wilson, Jacob Hooftallen, Drew VanWhy