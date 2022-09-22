Coudy Volleyball1
A Coudersport Lady Falcon sets the ball to a team mate.

 photo by courtney bower

The Coudersport Lady Falcons volleyball team is off to a solid start for their 2022 season. They currently stand at 2-0 with a two-win streak that the team is hoping to expand on.

Last season the Lady Falcons went 7-3 with one initial win and loss respectively, followed by two three-win streaks.

