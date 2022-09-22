The Coudersport Lady Falcons volleyball team is off to a solid start for their 2022 season. They currently stand at 2-0 with a two-win streak that the team is hoping to expand on.
Last season the Lady Falcons went 7-3 with one initial win and loss respectively, followed by two three-win streaks.
With a younger team this season, having only three returning senior players, the Lady Falcons are already stepping up their game from last season.
The Coudersport volleyball has a good focus on attacking and receiving. The players utilize good technical form on the court, which is a key point in good play execution.
The Lady Falcons have managed to keep the opposing teams at bay for both of their recorded wins so far, claiming each match with all three sets.
“It’s a tremendous amount of teamwork on their end. They play well together and that leads to points on our board,” the head coaches said.
Schedule
9/1 vs Galeton 6 p.m.
9/7 vs Smethport 6 p.m.
9/22 @ Galeton 6 p.m.
9/26 vs Wellsboro 6 p.m.
10/3 @ Smethport 6 p.m.
10/10 @ Wellsboro 6 p.m.
Roster
Emilee Atherholt, Ysabel Brown, Joanna Chen, Terra Dozier, Madyson Dubots-Angood, Laura Dunn, Emily Eckert, Olivia Fink, McCauly Gentzyel, Haylee James, Leah Larsen, Liliana Larsen, Savannah Myers, Sierra Myers, Amelia Ott, Lyndsay Petroski, Macie Popchak, Hallie Rigas, Emilee Ruter, Ava Wahlers, Brooke Wonderly
Players to watch
Ysabel Brown, Savannah Myers, Brooke Wonderly