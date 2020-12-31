KNOXVILLE — The borough council here took final action on the 2021 budget during the December meeting.
The state fund increased by $4,000. That account has a balance of $17,259. The general fund is at $153,405. The real estate tax rate will remain steady at 5.5 mills and 1 additional mill will be levied for street lights.
There will be a $1 increase in the sewer rates with the new fee being $33.
The council anticipates that two members will resign after the first of the year as both are planning to move from the area. Anyone interested is invited to apply to be appointed to the vacant positions.
Clifford Stermer was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Northern Tier Recreation Authority with Christina Shenk reappointed to the authority. Both Stermer and Shenk were appointed for five years.
A new corporation was formed to manage the contributions for the Billings Park improvements. The Billings Park Volunteer Association has a tax exempt status, has established a bank account and will seek grants for the park.
Council named the following to the Tioga County Tax Collection Committee: primary, Tom Baker; first alternate, Mike Ream; and second alternate, Jamie Tomb. One of the three will attend the annual meetings.
Council named Lyssa J. Smith as chief administrative officer of the pension plan, named Erb Inspection as code enforcement, approved payment to Gannon Associates for the 2021 premium and the bond for the council president at cost of $5,227.
The board also appointed Allen, Rogers, and Osgood as certified public accountants to complete the 2020 audit.
The next meeting of the borough council is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.