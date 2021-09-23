WELLSBORO — Tioga County commissioners awarded a bid and honored an individual at a community at the Sept. 14 meeting.
Commissioners awarded a contract to construct the new Westfield communication tower.
The contract went to the low bidder, Convergence Communications, provided the company meets all bid specifications.
Convergence bid $307,054 compared to ECI Wireless at $645,6060 and Patriot Towers at $598,563.
In addition, the board hosted presentations to Sheriff Frank Levindoski on behalf of the Sons of the American Revolution, Tiadaghton Chapter. According to the chapter President Don Knaus, Levindoski has served for 27 years in the law enforcement field. He was a police officer in Blossburg and Mansfield before serving 21 years in Wellsboro. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Levindoski has taught for 20 years at the Mansfield University Police Academy, as well as the state constable program. He now serves as Tioga County sheriff.
Knaus said the Sons of the American Revolution promote patriotism and recognize public service, especially law enforcement, firefighters and emergency responders.
Kim Johns, a field rep for state Rep. Clint Owlett, also presented Levindoski with a House Citation.
In addition, several recognitions were presented to Blossburg borough in recognition of its 150th anniversary celebration. Accepting on behalf of the borough was Councilor Jim Rakoski.
Carl Cox, representing the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, presented a plaque, Rep. Owlet provided a House Citation and commissioners issued a proclamation in recognition of the 150th anniversary of Blossburg’s incorporation as a borough.
In other business, the board:
- Approved an agreement with Professional Consulting Services of International Association of Assessing Officers, LLC to monitor the county-wide reassessment being performed by Vision Government Solutions. The corporation will review progress reports, report on that progress, review all valuation models for reasonableness and perform a detailed ratio study on values provided by the models. The county will pay $50,000 for the services, using Act 13 impact fees.
- Approved an agreement with EADS Architects for the architectural and engineering services,, bidding and awarding phase of additions and renovations at Highlands Chocolates. EADS will receive $78,900 from the county’s Act 13 impact fees fund. The project will provide a safe environment and allow for continued operations of the business, which provides employment for people with special needs.
- Approved a request to use The Green and courthouse parking lot on Dec. 4 for Dickens of a Christmas activities.
The board’s next meeting is 10 a.m. Oct. 12.