Two area experts shared information and dispelled misconceptions about COVID-19 tests.
Jim Nobles, president and CEO of North Penn Comprehensive Health Services, which includes Laurel Health Centers, leads the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force. Dr. Jamie Adam, MD, is a pathologist and medical director of UPMC Laboratory Services in the Susquehanna Region, which includes UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole in Coudersport.
Types of tests
Adam said there are two categories of tests available for COVID-19: viral/diagnostic tests and antibody tests.
Viral or diagnostic tests detect the presence of the actual virus and are used to tell if the patient has an active infection. Two types of viral tests are available: PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that detect a virus’ specific genetic material, and antigen tests that detect the presence of proteins from the virus.
“PCR is the gold standard of testing because it tests for the actual genetic material of the virus,” said Nobles. “It uses specific sequences of DNA and RNA to look for COVID.”
Nobles said antigen tests are reliable but slightly less so than PCR tests. Antigen tests, however, return results much more quickly, making them useful in testing people who have COVID symptoms so they can quarantine right away if needed.
“You’re giving up a very small percentage of accuracy for timeliness; you’re not waiting 3-5 days,” said Nobles.
Nobles said the time to get results for either test depends on the lab and how many tests it is processing. Most PCR tests offered locally have results in 3-5 days, while antigen tests take about 30 minutes. Adam said UPMC’s PCR tests take 2-4 days for results, but can be expedited results for people being admitted for inpatient treatment.
Antibody tests detect whether someone has built up antibodies in response to the virus. Nobles said the test isn’t 100% accurate and can only tell if someone has had the virus in the past. One way it’s used is for testing prior to blood donations.
“It can take one to three weeks post-infection for antibodies to form, so an antibody test should not be used to diagnose a current infection,” said Adam. “It is not yet known whether having COVID-19 antibodies in your blood will prevent you from being infected again.”
Collecting samples
Both PCR and antigen tests can be performed with either a nasopharyngeal swab, a thin swab that is inserted about six inches into the nasal cavity to the back of the throat, or a regular nasal swab inserted an inch inside the nose. PCR tests can also be collected by a throat swab or saliva collection, but Nobles said those methods aren’t used in this area.
Both the Laurel Health Centers and UPMC use nasopharyngeal swabs which are either self-administered, usually at drive-through testing sites, or by a healthcare professional at a health center or hospital.
“Self-administered tests protect our healthcare workers,” said Nobles. “But the tests are always done under the direction of a medical professional. If you’re in your car at a testing site, they will instruct you from outside.”
Nobles said although the swabs might cause “a small amount of discomfort” for a short period of time, he’s heard no reports of long-term damage or problems from this method.
Who should get tested
Both Nobles and Adam said it’s imperative that everyone experiencing symptoms of COVID or have had a known exposure gets tested as soon as possible. Patients need a doctor’s referral or an appointment for testing.
Adam said anyone who suspects they may have COVID but isn’t showing symptoms should call their doctor. If experiencing severe symptoms, such as a high fever or severe breathing trouble, go to the local emergency room. Patients should call the emergency room ahead of time so staff can prepare.
Nobles said ideally, more people should be tested for COVID-19, especially now with the region’s recent spike in cases. That was the goal of the drive-up testing site held in Mansfield earlier this month.
“The more people we test, the higher the sample size and the more accurate picture we have of our area’s problem,” he said.
Nobles said it’s a huge misconception that “more tests lead to more cases,” because officials look at a region’s percentage of positive cases to assess the problem, not necessarily the straight number of positive cases.
As of Dec. 15, Potter County’s positivity rate was 22.6%, down from 23.4% on Dec. 9. Tioga County’s positivity rate was 17.5%, down from 21.1% on Dec. 9. Nobles said the recommended rate is 5%.
“What we need to know is whether 20% of the population is actually infected, or is there an artificial factor increasing that number,” said Nobles, adding that if only people experiencing symptoms get tested, an area’s positivity rate is much higher.
“We’d hope, the more people we test, the higher the number of negatives,” he said. “What we don’t want is to see our positivity rate go up even more.”
Adam said the only way to stop community spread is to follow guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
“COVID-19 is very real. We’ve been through a lot this year and as we enter the upcoming holiday season COVID fatigue is a real concern,” said Adam.
“Our ask of the community is to continue your diligence when it comes to the preventive measures such as masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene.”