MANSFIELD — The county is receiving a disproportionately lower quantity of vaccines, compared to the surrounding counties like Bradford, Lycoming and Potter, when considering doses administered per 100,000 residents, said Jim Nobles, chair of the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force, during Monday’s Mansfield Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Tioga County has about 40,000 residents, Nobles said, with only about 2,000 of them vaccinated.
“We’ve got kind of a backlog right now at the state level waiting for more vaccines to come from the federal level. The federal level is waiting to get it from the manufacturers,” Nobles said.
Johnson & Johnson has submitted all its paperwork to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID vaccine, he said.
“The thing that’s very exciting about this vaccine is it’s a one dose vaccine, versus a two dose series like Pfizer and Moderna, so if they can ship out, you know, 10 million doses that’s 10 million people in the country that can be vaccinated. We don’t have to cut that number in half,” he said.
In the meantime, he asks everyone to be patient. He said business owners should survey their staff to see who would want a vaccine when it’s available, and people should make their own personal decision now. In some instances, people in the “1A category” (essential health care workers, frontline health care workers, etc.) who at first opted out of getting vaccinated, later changed their minds.
“That really slows down the process with these small quantities coming in. We’re trying to move very rapidly and get that dispensed. We really don’t have the logistics support to constantly be circling back to pick up people that have changed their mind,” he said.
Mansfield University students moved in at the end of January, as the spring semester began Feb. 1, Ryan McNamara, director of marketing and communications for the university, said. Only about a third of students are living on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resident students were required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival or to present a negative test within 72 hours of arrival. Other students not living on campus and employees were encouraged to be tested.
The university conducted 564 entry tests and only had two positives.
Final details of plans for the Youth Leaders of Tomorrow banquet are being ironed out, Dawn Hull, Mansfield Chamber of Commerce executive director said, with a tentative date in mid-March. Interviews were completed a couple of weeks ago and a speaker has been selected. Each business will be asked in the coming days to display a few portraits of the student leaders in their windows to give some recognition to the students.
The chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year. Online submissions will be accepted. The chamber is seeking to recognize someone who always goes above and beyond, who doesn’t do volunteerism for the recognition but because it is part of who they are in their everyday life, Hull said. They don’t necessarily have to live in Mansfield, but the majority of their volunteerism should be done in Mansfield.
“It’s just a great thing to recognize these individuals,” Hull said.