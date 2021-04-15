TIOGA COUNTY — The county has reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, as it has had more than 100 deaths related to COVID-19, Jim Nobles, chair of the Tioga County Task Force, said during Tuesday’s Mansfield Chamber meeting.
“It’s very sad that 100 of our friends, neighbors and family have passed from this. It’s just a stark reminder that the virus is still around and we have to be diligent,” Nobles said.
Tioga County returned to “substantial transmission” after several weeks of a downslide in incidence and positivity.
“For the last three consecutive weeks, we have steadily increased both in cases and positivity,” he said. As of Tuesday, the county had 124 active cases and 102 deaths.
Nobles said he noticed as the weather started getting warmer, masks started coming off. He encouraged everyone to continue to take the virus seriously.
“We’re racing to get people vaccinated quickly enough to offset ... a possible fourth wave or a fourth spike in cases,” he said.
Every adult in Pennsylvania is now eligible for the COVID vaccine. The Department of Health reported 7,091 Tioga County residents were partially vaccinated and 5,338 residents were fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday.
There are several vaccine providers in the county. To find an appointment, visit pa.gov/get-vaccinated.
Local vaccine providers
- Laurel Health Centers: Blossburg, Mansfield, Lawrenceville, Elkland, Wellsboro. Call 833-LAURELHC (833-528-7354) or register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LaurelHealthCOVIDRegistration
- UPMC, Wellsboro: Call 570-723-6100 or register online at https://vaccine.upmc.com/
- Guthrie, Wellsboro: Call 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) or register online at https://www.guthrie.org/safety-hospitals-and-clinics/covid-vaccine-information
- Weis Pharmacy, Wellsboro: Register online https://c.ateb.com/8d8feb6dce7d4d598f753362d06d1e64/
- Rite Aid Pharmacy, Wellsboro: Register online at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- CVS Pharmacy, Wellsboro: Register online at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Tioga County Partnership for Community Health: Call 570-787-5000