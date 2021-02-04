Eight hours in the emergency room. Two days in the hospital. Sixteen days in quarantine. Sixty-plus days not being able to breathe normally.
COVID-19 took a lot from, and out of, Krista Briggs, 36 of Coudersport.
“COVID is no joke,” she said. “I’ve never felt so bad in my life. It completely flipped my world upside down.”
Briggs said she’s taken precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing since the start of the pandemic, but she started feeling off the weekend after Thanksgiving.
“I just felt tired, sluggish, blah, but I didn’t think anything of it. Then, I developed a major headache. I still thought, ‘OK, this is nothing, not a big deal,’” she said. “Then, I had a fever and started having a very hard time breathing.”
Briggs said that’s when she knew something was very wrong. She called her family physician who sent her straight to a community testing site, where she was tested for both the flu and COVID. Results weren’t expected back for three to five days, though.
“At this point, I’m having such a hard time breathing, that I almost passed out in front of my mom,” said Briggs. “My boyfriend, Scott, took me to the hospital (UPMC Cole, Coudersport). They admitted me right away. Scott, of course, couldn’t come in with me, so I was back there by myself.”
Briggs spent eight hours in the emergency room on oxygen while waiting for the results of a rapid COVID test. It came back positive and X-rays of her lungs confirmed she also had pneumonia.
She was admitted to the COVID floor of the hospital, where she stayed for two days. She said that being there alone, unable to see her family, raised a lot of scary thoughts.
“I didn’t want to have to be one of those people saying goodbye over the phone,” she said. “That scared me, being a mom and just a normal person. You don’t ever expect you could die by yourself.”
Briggs said while antibiotics, vitamins and lots of fluids seemed to help, her breathing was still severely labored. She never had to be put on a ventilator, but receiving oxygen nasally wasn’t enough, so she said she was put on a full oxygen mask. She said an air circulator in her hospital room made it even harder to breathe, so she was moved to the hallway.
“Out there, my lungs were able to expand better to get some fresh air,” she said. “They also had me try to get up and walk around the hall, and if my oxygen level stayed above 89, I could go home.”
Briggs said at first when she tried walking, she almost passed out. But eventually over the course of two days, she was able to walk around the nurses’ station with her oxygen levels staying at around 91.
“When I was discharged, the hospital was great about info on COVID. I was sent home with a binder with a whole bunch of info in it – how to transition going home, all the doctors’ contact information, all the meds I was on, a preparation check list and answers to any questions or concerns I could possibly have.”
Briggs said she referenced that binder often while quarantining at home for the next 16 days. During this time, she didn’t leave her bedroom and all her meals were left at her bedroom door.
She said it was especially hard not seeing or spending time with her kids – two teenage sons, one with special needs, and her three-year-old daughter. Also during this time, her son Nate and his girlfriend were home from college in Tennessee for the first time in a year. Briggs wasn’t able to spend any time with them and they had to test negative for COVID before heading back for school.
“This really spiraled down to my entire family. I’m very family-oriented; my kids and I do everything together,” she said. “My daughter especially was having a hard time because I always give her a bath and read her a bedtime story.”
Briggs’ dad also lives with her, but he was away visiting family when she got sick. She said since he’s a senior citizen, she wouldn’t allow him to come back home until she was in the clear.
“That’s when my mom came into play. She came down from Corning and stayed with us to help Scott with the kids,” said Briggs. “Family support is number one, especially when you’re quarantined and have to rely on everyone else to get everything done. It was definitely a team effort.”
Briggs stayed in quarantine until Dec. 16, but still wore a mask in the house and stayed as far away from her kids as possible until Dec. 20. She went back to her doctor for a reevaluation and another X-ray to make sure the pneumonia had cleared up.
Briggs said pre-COVID, she considered herself fairly healthy. She does suffer from endometriosis, a condition causing uterine tissue to grow outside the uterus, and has had surgeries over the past few years. She said she has no other underlying conditions and has never had breathing issues.
“It’s taken a long time to get back to ‘me,’” she said. “I’m breathing a lot better but I’m still on the inhaler. I’m exhausted all the time; I feel like I can’t get any sleep.”
Briggs said she and her family are more cautious of the virus now more than ever and hopes others are, too.
“I’ve been washing my hands and sanitizing things more, like I was at the beginning of the pandemic. We’ve stopped freely going to the store for a few things. We make a list of everything we need for two weeks.”
She said she had never stopped wearing a mask when she went out, including on rounds for her job as a sales rep for Tioga Publishing, but that, “you can’t control whether others are wearing their masks.”
“I think after a while, people start thinking ‘This won’t happen to me,’ and let up on some of the precautions,” she said. “People think just because you’re in a small rural area means you can’t get it, or that it only affects older people. That’s not true. Anyone can get it, even 36-year-old me.”