The Cowanesque Valley cross country team welcomes a majority of their returning runners as well as several newcomers to the sport as well.
The Indians cross country team has seen exponential growth in recent years. Cowanesque has also seen its share of record-setting runners produced from its program, like Jules Jones who competed in several districts races and placed in countless invitational meets.
This year’s promising prospects are almost neck-and-neck in their competitions. Returning runners, Kristian Mizdail and Owen Cummings are both juniors and have been pushing each other since their freshman year.
The two went from respective 13th and 14th places in the Bear Mountain River Run Invitational last season to Mizdail taking fourth and Cummings placing ninth about 30 seconds apart.
For years, these two have run together, using each other as a healthy method of running faster and racing harder.
Friendly competition seems to run through this team’s veins and act as a strength as they progress through their season.
Schedule
9/13 @ Troy (League Meet) 4:30PM
9/20 @ Sullivan County (League Meet) 4:30 p.m.
9/27 @ Wellsboro 4:30 p.m.
10/1 @ McQuaid Invite 9 a.m.
10/11 @ NPM (League Meet) 4:30 p.m.
Team roster
Teagan Jones, Kristian Mizdail, Owen Cummings, Nathaniel Welch, Duncan Kerr, Michael Lundy, Matthew McKee, Cole Warner, Thomas Baker, Bryson Fuhrer, Cody Fleming, Benjamin Doran, Scott Losinger, Judah Mummert, Carter Hoke