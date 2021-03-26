UPDATE: Scanner reports say the fire is under control as of 2:55 p.m.
Crews are currently on scene at a reported wildfire off Pleasant Valley Road, Farmington Township, near the intersection of Tannery Hill Road.
According to scanner reports, the fire was called in just before 2 p.m. today, March 26. As of 2:15 p.m., flames were reported as still showing.
It's unclear how many acres are burning or how the fire started. ATVs were requested on scene to reach the location. More information will be added to this article as it is received.